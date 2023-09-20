The Northern Daily Leader
September 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Tamworth Pride Inc. president William Weller and social engagement officer Sandra Crane. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Tamworth Pride Inc Fair Day

September 23

Tamworth Pride Inc is holding it's third Annual Pride Fair Day. There will be stalls, entertainment, a fashion parade and the Tamworth Pride Perpetual Trophy.

