A MAGISTRATE has been left shocked by the breath test reading of a high-range drink driver who crashed in Tamworth.
"I don't think I've seen a reading that high for quite a while," Magistrate Julie Soars said when Eric Owen Johnston fronted Tamworth Local Court.
The 52-year-old was more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit when police were called to a two car collision on Johnston Street on July 7, 2023.
The 52-year-old was behind the wheel of Ford ute at about 6:45pm when his car clipped another car trailer, which was stationary on the side of the road.
He parked his ute and exchanged details with the owner of the trailer.
READ ALSO:
Court documents reveal when police spoke to Johnston they observed a "strong smell of intoxicating liquor" from his breath, glazed eyes, and slightly slurred speech.
A dog was also in the car at the time of the collision.
The 52-year-old was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police station after he returned a positive roadside breath test.
At the police station Johnston returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.237, more than four times the legal limit.
He told police he had only drunk two glasses of wine at home before jumping behind the wheel.
"That's all I'm gonna say," Johnston told police.
In court, his Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry said the 52-year-old had nothing on his criminal record, has stopped drinking since the crash, and had already arranged to pay for the damage to the trailer.
Ms Cherry said Johnston was driving home from the Tamworth hospital at the time of the crash, after visiting a relative who has since passed away.
"He's demonstrated remorse for this offending," she told the court.
Ms Soars convicted the 52-year-old and sentenced him to a 12-month supervised good behaviour order.
She added the condition Johnston must complete 35 hours of community service work, and continue attending programs to work towards alcohol abstinence.
"If your record had been any different you might have been looking at full-time custody," Ms Soars said.
The 52-year-old was disqualified from driving for six months, which was backdated to the day of the crash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.