Eric Owen Johnston sentenced for high-range drink driving in Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 21 2023 - 5:45am
Eric Owen Johnston was caught drink-driving on Johnston Street, in North Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin
A MAGISTRATE has been left shocked by the breath test reading of a high-range drink driver who crashed in Tamworth.

