The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Chris Bowen | 'We can't tackle these challenges without listening to the needs of the communities'

By Chris Bowen
September 21 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring our country together and make a practical difference to the lives of First Nations Australians including the local Wiradjuri people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.