The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Business

Business NSW responds to the budget for Tamworth region

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 21 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW budget may have less funding to offer regional areas this year, but Business NSW's Paula Martin said there are some benefits for the Tamworth region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.