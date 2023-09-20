The NSW budget may have less funding to offer regional areas this year, but Business NSW's Paula Martin said there are some benefits for the Tamworth region.
"We believe this budget is a fiscally responsible budget, it was kind of the budget we needed to have to get us to the surplus," Ms Martin said of the $844 million forecast for 2024 to 2025.
"But what we're thrilled about is the focus on housing, because it has been the single biggest issue, outside of labour shortages, in the New England North West."
NSW treasurer Daniel Mookhey released the state budget on Tuesday, September 19, with a $7.8 billion deficit forecast for Labor's first budget since 2010.
The budget addressed the cost-of-living crisis that had seen rents skyrocket to barely affordable levels and home owners priced out of the property market.
Ms Martin said there needs to be the housing available for workers if businesses across the region are to expand, especially in agriculture, food production, advanced manufacturing and in the emerging education sector.
Across the state, a number of housing incentives have been included in the budget, such as the stamp-duty-exempt First Home Buyers Scheme, and $300m reinvested in Landcom to construct new dwellings. However, it is not yet known where those new homes will be built.
In New England North West specifically, $26.2m has been allocated to upgrade and build new homes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as part of the $224m package for Homes NSW.
Business NSW will also be working with local and state governments to introduce "priority lanes" for Development Approvals (DA), as part of the $5.6m allocated for an artificial intelligence pilot to streamline planning.
"So if we've got childcare centres in the DA system, is there a way we can push them through the priority lane to encourage more women back to the workforce," Ms Martin said.
"Because they're telling us they want to work but they can't get the fulltime hours because of childcare."
Ms Martin said DA approval time in some areas is up around 185 days, in comparison to Tamworth which sits around 80 to 90 days on average, but the benchmark is 40 days.
And with no new higher taxes for businesses announced in this latest budget, Ms Martin said employers will be able to reinvest that money back into their own plant machinery or equipment.
"This makes them more efficient which means they can employ more people."
She also commended the combined $183m for hospital upgrades in Gunnedah, Glen Innes, and Moree, the 593 education staff shifting to permanent contracts, and Tenterfield receiving $4.2m for a mountain bike destination.
