It was down and dirty for high students at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School on Tuesday.
The annual 'Obstacle Challenge' helps to foster "engagement" and "camaraderie" amongst the students.
The much-anticipated event was preceded by 'Suck it up Buttercup' on the weekend. The muddy challenge raised money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The challenge on Tuesday, September 19, was just for school students and promised some "healthy competition" according to Farrer principal Clint Gallagher.
With over 30 obstacles and mud pits spread across eight kilometres it was always going to be tough.
"Physical activity isn't just about fitness; it's about nurturing mental well-being and building lasting connections," Mr Gallagher said.
"Regardless of athletic prowess, the Obstacle Challenge is an inclusive event where strategy, critical thinking, determination, and resilience takes centre stage."
