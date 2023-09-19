A HIGH FIRE danger is forecast for much of the region in coming days, according to modelling from the Rural Fire Service.
Temperatures across the New England are tipped to climb to 33 degrees on September 20 and 22.
That has prompted the fire service to place the Northern Slopes [Gunnedah; Gwydir; Inverell; Liverpool Plains; Tamworth] and North Western [Moree Plains; Narrabri; Walgett; Warrumbungle] regions of NSW on high alert for bushfires on Wednesday and Thursday, September 20 and 21.
New England [Glen Innes Severn; Tenterfield; Uralla; Walcha; Armidale] will join the list on Thursday.
Armidale, Walcha, Uralla, Glen Innes Severn, Inverell and Tenterfield all entered the service's bush fire danger period a month early, on August 1.
Tamworth, Moree, Gwydir and Narrabri were added to the danger period list on September 1.
Fire permits are needed for Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell, Liverpool Plains, Moree Plains, Tamworth, Tenterfield, Uralla and Walcha.
Since August 1 firefighters have responded to more than 2031 bush and grass fires compared to 638 for the same period last year- NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers
"Fire activity in recent weeks has increased as the landscape dries, forests and grasslands become more susceptible to fires," NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers said.
"Since August 1 firefighters have responded to more than 2031 bush and grass fires compared to 638 for the same period last year."
On September 16 and as part of Get Ready Weekend, rural fire stations across New England opened their doors to visitors, allowing them to climb aboard a fire truck and check out specialist firefighting equipment.
Organisers hope the open days will raise fire awareness and encourage preparedness of residents and landholders.
Meanwhile, volunteers from the fire service have teamed up with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service officers to conduct hazard reduction burns across 10,000 hectares in New England's national parks.
They cleared more than 2000 hectares of bushfire fuel load in Oxley Wild Rivers National Park last month and are continuing controlled burns across the region.
About 3.60 hectares of private land on Nundle Road, Dungowan will continue to be cleared of bushfire fuel load by rural fire service volunteers until October 16.
Residents can help reduce bushfire risk by:
No rain is forecast over the entire state until at least September 25.
