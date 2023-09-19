Looking for some fun and a few laughs? Look no further

Beware sinners, Judgement Day is upon us!
Edgy, dark and absurd - Frenchy's brand of comedy ain't for everyone but that's how comedy is supposed to be. Frenchy's shows are always an epic night, but just be careful if you are in the front row.
Stocked full of all new material, Frenchy promises one thing from his shows - laughs. And seats. And Shoeys. Okay, he promises a few things.
Supported by Tom Armstrong.
This show is strictly for 15+ years.
Father Frenchy is back for another ridiculous comedy show and nothing is off limits - at the Capitol Theatre for one night only Saturday, September 23 @ 8pm.
Hope is an all-new concert by 3-time Grammy®-winning Soweto Gospel Choir that celebrates the music of protest and freedom - from Mandela's South Africa, back to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King's 1950's America.
Opening with a rousing program of South African freedom songs, Hope then echoes down through time to the USA, with beautiful renditions of the protest music of Civil Rights Movement, including works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and one and only Aretha Franklin.
Formed over 20 years ago to celebrate the inspirational power of African Gospel music, Soweto Gospel Choir draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto.
A concert of hope featuring songs from South Africa's 'Freedom' and the US 'civil rights' movements.
Hope is a concert that will sing in your heart forever!
This uplifting and enjoyable show is at the Town Hall Tuesday, September 26 @ 7:30pm.
The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways to bring the best of the 2023 Festival to Tamworth!
This Showcase has been expertly curated, lovingly presented and will feature some of the festivals hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard hitting laughter. This line up includes veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs.
This show is recommended for mature audiences 15 yrs+. May contain course language and adult themes.
Don't miss out on a huge night of laughs - call your pals and grab your tickets to the funniest night of entertainment you will see all year! At the Capitol Theatre Saturday, October 7 @ 8pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.