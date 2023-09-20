The Northern Daily Leader
Cyril Knox Art Prize entries extended

By Newsroom
September 20 2023 - 10:30am
Local Aboriginal artists have been given more time to get their entries in for the inaugural Cyril Knox Art Prize, with the submission deadline extended until Sunday, November 5.

