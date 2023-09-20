Local Aboriginal artists have been given more time to get their entries in for the inaugural Cyril Knox Art Prize, with the submission deadline extended until Sunday, November 5.
The first ever Cyril Knox Art Prize exhibition will be held at The Crossing Theatre in Narrabri beginning Saturday, November 18, with the theme for this year's prize the NAIDOC Week theme of 'For our Elders'.
With $5000 up for grabs for the winner, as well as $1500 for the people's choice award and a $500 junior prize, this is a great opportunity for local artists to have their work recognised.
The top 10 finalists in each category will have their artworks displayed at the exhibition for a week, with the community invited to come along and experience the artists' unique talents for themselves.
Whitehaven Coal has partnered with Narrabri Shire Council to launch this new initiative, which will become a biennial event.
Whitehaven's Manager of Aboriginal Community Relations, Bob Sutherland, said the extra time will allow even more up and coming Aboriginal artists to make a submission.
"We've been consulting regularly with the local arts community and based on their feedback, we've decided to extend the submission deadline to allow even more up and coming Aboriginal artists to get involved," Mr Sutherland said.
"This is a great opportunity to showcase our local artists to the wider community and I urge anyone who's considering submitting an entry to make the most of this extra time.
"We've received plenty of interest so far and the entries are shaping up to be really high quality."
The Cyril Knox Art Prize is named in honour of Cyril Knox, a well-known Narrabri local and exceptionally talented Aboriginal artist. The Prize will celebrate his artistic talents and endeavours, while also encouraging emerging Aboriginal artists to follow in his footsteps.
Representatives from the Knox family, Arts North West, Whitehaven and Narrabri Shire Council will form the judging panel.
For more information or to enter go here.
Entries close at 5pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
