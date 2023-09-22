Is the purpose of 'The Voice' really to assist the preservation of the traditional culture of the original inhabitants, one of the oldest surviving cultures in the world? Unfortunately, I suspect that it will simply become another vehicle which urban dwelling individuals will utilise to access the gravy train which has manifested around anything related to Aboriginal affairs. Our many 'indigenous' politicians have expressed widely diverse views on aboriginal matters. How will these opinions coalesce into one 'Voice'?
The vast majority of those who identify as 'indigenous' exist within the society which has been developed since 1788, have precious little spiritual connection to any part of country or any particular mob and are only too happy to embrace the lifestyle and social security of the society which has been progressively developed in that time. Why are these people entitled to preferential treatment over those who do not identify as 'indigenous'? We have separate organisations specifically for Aboriginal Health, Legal, Housing, Employment and so on but there are other organisations already serving these categories for the wider community on the basis of need, race should not come into it.
I believe there is an undercurrent of resentment within the community at the fact that one particular group is entitled to preferential treatment purely on the basis of race. Terrible things have been done to aboriginals in years gone by and these should not be allowed to re-occur, but creating more division in our multi cultural society will not help.
Roger Garment, Moore Creek
Barnaby Joyce recently claimed there are better ways than the Voice to address Indigenous disadvantage. He must have stumbled upon these better ways only recently as they certainly werent evident when he was a prominent member of Coalition governments from 2013 to 2022.
If Mr Joyce has a solution to the problems of Indigenous disadvantage, its time for him to let us all in on the secret, complete of course with all the details of how it would work. Many of us know that a Voice to Government will be a much more effective strategy to improve the lives of our indigenous citizens.
It is frustrating to hear on a local news report that, with youth suicide so much higher, the kids are not using the services that are available to help them. The reports are that girls particularly do not re-engage after an initial counselling session. Why?
Do the Mental Health workers know how to develop a relationship with a client, to meet their need.
The local TAFE College runs a government funded counselling course online with no practical training, so the students who graduate to become Counsellors or Mental Health workers have had no practical experience in how to engage with clients. It is not surprising that the youth do not return for help.
Some of the rural Counsellors and Mental Health workers in our region have gained the Diploma of Counselling CHC51015 at a local Counselling College in Tamworth which offers lots of practical experience in a course developed to meet local needs. Unfortunately this course is unfunded and underused as the students have to pay to study. Those who do graduate from the College are well received by local organisations and are doing good things in the local community.
We are of the opinion that the Government is funding the wrong courses and practical training has disappeared leaving graduates not work ready.
Jenny Regan, For the Principal and staff, College of Counselling Studies NENW
Our democratic systems freedom of choice tells me I cannot support a one page document of many pages and two separate documents which add up to a single page of the two documents? Uluru and Makarrata are supposed to interact with each other but One can't be activated without the other? And Makarrata the words about British "Invasion?" is misleading as it was not only British sailing the seas it was a time of exploration by man looking for new lands and country planetarily to populate. Man meaning the homosapien species ie. white, black, yellow, brown, red, olive etc.
Man is a invasive species since Adam and Eve's sin when God said go forth, be fruitful and multiply. For the white man and Aboriginal of us who live side by side in peace, contentment and happy together this vote is a abomination to our peaceful coexistence and is intended to be subversive racially. Why? Aunty Cheryl Drayton of the Gippsland says 'No'. Won't change anything. Says 60,000 North Queenslanders either not interested, never voted, don't know how, what to do, can't read or write and personally ... not interested.
Change it from one page to a honest vote. Ularu and Makarrata statements too. Not a one page brief of two multipage documents. You will pay the long-term penalty and the party for treating us as fools.
You may have ended your nursery rhyme rise to power to begin with. Once upon a time there was a.........
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
So pensioners get a pay rise of $832 a year to assist them with the cost of living. Barnaby Joyce gets a pay rise of approximately $12,000 a year to help buy himself a coffee which he said he couldn't afford on his public servant's salary of hundreds of thousands of $ several years ago.
Most of us in the real world had to go through EBAs to get 2.5 per cent pay increases and to achieve that we had to forgo allowances and increase productivity to get it. What have you given up to get yours Barnaby, Qantas lounge access? There may have been a productivity clause in there as your complaining has increased. You can thank your local state counterpart for the towers that will dot your landscape after they decimated a once cheap and reliable power industry.
Start barking at Kevin and not the poor workers who are trying to appease the self-centred political parties who created the pipedream that is sending people broke and on the verge of poverty.
People have been led by the nose by self-serving state and federal politicians and we, and more so our children, will struggle to enjoy life as a result of this. Fanciful political dreams and divisive self-serving woke nutters are being shoved down our throats. A lack of empathy towards issues that truly affect our lives has been replaced by bickering, overpaid, limelight hugging, quocker-wodgers, who are out of touch with the people who they are supposed to help.
Bob Snell, Tamworth
With hundreds and thousands of the best laid travel plans impacted by Qantas flight delays, cancellations and rescheduling its now an official first- an early departure by Qantas CEO Allan Joyce! Here's to Qantas simply delivering on time regular reliable flights for rural NSW.
Mary Hollingworth, Glen Innes
I asked Kevin Anderson MP to request information from the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and he replied with a yes, but the information will come from the new Minister, due to the change in government Liberal to Labor. The result of the election in March 2023. I did get the information I requested but it took 101 working days. Yes 101 working days. My email to Kevin Anderson MP was on the date of 20th February 2023 and I got an email from the Kevin Anderson office on the 12th July, 2023. NSW Labor Party and politicians that will influence me at the next election and that will be for the Federal Government of Australia. I wonder who will get my vote. 101 working days.
Eric John Roberts, Tamworth
The Salvation Army is one of the biggest providers of social services in Australia. We are a pragmatic movement, not really into empty gestures or performative virtue signalling. I don't think in our 140-year history in Australia that we have ever been called "elites".
But we do support the Voice.
We support the Voice, simply, because we believe it will make a difference.
For 140 years, the Salvos have rolled up their sleeves and helped where we can. We started small by assisting discharged prisoners at the prison gates in Melbourne and now we provide over 2,000 services across every state and territory in Australia. We support people experiencing homelessness, family and domestic violence, financial hardship, unemployment, substance use disorders, social isolation and loneliness, and help them recover from natural disasters.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are over-represented in almost every service we deliver - and that's why we support a Voice.
There is no escaping the fact that what we are doing right now, as a nation, is not working.
The Salvos will always do what we can on the ground, but the issues we see are deeper; they are structural and systemic. We believe the only way to practically address the hardship experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is to change how the government makes and carries out policy. We believe the best way to do that is to actually listen to the people affected - to give them a voice.
Not everyone agrees with us on this and that's okay. We just ask that people respectfully consider, before they decide on October 14: "Will the Voice make a difference for people who really need help?"
We think the answer is a resounding yes.
Captain Stuart Glover, The Salvation Army Australia
