The vast majority of those who identify as 'indigenous' exist within the society which has been developed since 1788, have precious little spiritual connection to any part of country or any particular mob and are only too happy to embrace the lifestyle and social security of the society which has been progressively developed in that time. Why are these people entitled to preferential treatment over those who do not identify as 'indigenous'? We have separate organisations specifically for Aboriginal Health, Legal, Housing, Employment and so on but there are other organisations already serving these categories for the wider community on the basis of need, race should not come into it.