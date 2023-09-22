The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

By Letters
September 23 2023 - 8:00am
The Voice Referendum is being held on October 14, 2023. Picture from Shutterstock.
The Voice

Is the purpose of 'The Voice' really to assist the preservation of the traditional culture of the original inhabitants, one of the oldest surviving cultures in the world? Unfortunately, I suspect that it will simply become another vehicle which urban dwelling individuals will utilise to access the gravy train which has manifested around anything related to Aboriginal affairs. Our many 'indigenous' politicians have expressed widely diverse views on aboriginal matters. How will these opinions coalesce into one 'Voice'?

