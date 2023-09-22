4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Nestled within the highly sought-after Hillvue neighbourhood, discover this charming brick veneer and tile family home.
Situated on an 831sqm block with convenient side-yard access, this property also boasts a double lockup Colorbond shed as an additional perk.
There are four generously sized bedrooms, each equipped with built-in wardrobes.
Two well-appointed bathrooms provide convenience and privacy.
Open-plan living and dining area, plus formal lounge offer a range of living spaces.
An updated kitchen features exquisite stone countertops, top-tier appliances, soft-close cabinets and there is also a convenient office nook.
Step outside to the covered outdoor alfresco space, which provides picturesque views of the meticulously manicured, low-maintenance lawns and gardens. There's also a double lock-up garage with two powered roller doors.
This property is equally suited for a young family starting a new chapter or retirees looking for tranquility.
Year-round climate comfort is assured, thanks to the inclusion of ducted evaporative air conditioning and gas points for heating.
The current owners have cherished their time in this residence and are only parting with it to embark on new adventures in the coming year.
They are even open to renting the property back for up to six months, making it an attractive prospect for potential investors.
If your criteria encompass location, impeccable construction, a versatile shed, and a hassle-free yard, this property ticks the boxes.
