A $350 million fund for regional NSW that will be in the state budget is a "drop in the ocean" compared to the former government's billions pumped into regional areas, according to Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson.
"The Regional Growth Fund that our communities relied on was $3.3 billion," Mr Anderson said.
"So the $350 million paltry Regional Trust Fund does not pass the pub test when it comes to looking after regional NSW. It's a drop in the ocean."
Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, announced the new $350m Regional Development Trust Fund for regional, remote and rural areas ahead of the state budget to be handed down on Tuesday, September 19.
The money will be divvied-up by a Regional Development Advisory Council whose task it will also be to reform the Regional Development Act after community consultation "so it can better deliver on its economic and social growth objectives", Ms Moriarty said.
"These reforms to grant funding and the Regional Development Act demonstrate our government is putting the needs of regional people at the heart of our decision making," she said.
"Our communities deserve this after a decade of waste, pork barrelling and poor results."
The fund will focus on investment in four areas: sustainable regional industries; Aboriginal economic development and enterprise; community infrastructure and capacity building; and improving regional service delivery.
However, Mr Anderson said the $350m trust fund is "very light on detail" and does not outline where the money has come from or to whom exactly it will be given.
"And they've got a trust advisory board that will sometime in the future set up criteria. So again, this is a paltry light headline that really does not cut the mustard," Mr Anderson said.
The Regional Growth Fund was established by the NSW Liberal government and introduced by then-treasurer Dominic Perrottet in the 2017 budget.
It started as a $1.3b investment and grew to $3.3b by 2023, targeting 14 grant programs designed to boost the economic prosperity of those living in regional NSW, as the population was then expected to grow to 3.4 million by 2031.
Mr Anderson said he will be watching closely at the unveiling of the September 19 budget, to see whether funding for Gunnedah Hospital, Banksia Mental Health Unit and roads such as Goonoo Goonoo and Port Stephens Cutting gets the green light.
