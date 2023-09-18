The Northern Daily Leader
MP says $350m in state budget for regional NSW is not enough

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 18 2023 - 5:30pm
A $350 million fund for regional NSW that will be in the state budget is a "drop in the ocean" compared to the former government's billions pumped into regional areas, according to Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson.

