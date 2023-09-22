Pet owners are being urged to microchip their animals so they don't end up in care.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council has experienced an increase in the number of pets at the Quirindi Animal Welfare Shelter and noted many of them are either not registered, or the details are not up to date.
The latest data has revealed a big difference between the number of registered and unregistered pets.
Of the 8710 dogs that have ended up at the facility, 6159 have been unregistered.
The number of registered cats is 345, compared to 1278 unregistered.
By reminding members of the community to keep their pet details up to date, Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins is hoping the number of animals that are brought into the pound can be reduced.
"In the unfortunate situation where animals are unable to be found, the Animal Welfare Shelter only want to help those that own a pet to find their missing companions," Cr Hawkins said.
"By registering and microchipping pets, as well as updating their details when moving to and from local government areas, we can keep a more accurate track of how many pets are in the region and help reduce the number of pets that can't find their homes".
In NSW, all cats and dogs, other than exempt cats and dogs, must be microchipped by 12 weeks of age or before being sold or given away, whichever happens first.
All cats and dogs, other than exempt cats and dogs, must be registered on the NSW Pet Registry by six months of age.
The registration fee is a once-only payment, which covers the cat or dog for its lifetime, regardless of any changes in ownership.
Pets in the Liverpool Plains can be microchipped at a local vet, animal welfare organisation, or by appointment at the Quirindi Animal Welfare Shelter located on Merinda Road.
For more information visit council's website.
Council also posts details of pets that end up at the Companion Animal Facility on its Facebook page.
