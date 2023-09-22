5 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Introducing a magnificent four-bedroom home nestled in the highly desirable neighbourhood of Kingswood Estate.
This stunning brick residence offers an array of impressive features including a study, two spacious living areas, evaporative cooling, a wood fireplace, sparkling pool, large shed and a triple car garage. With ample natural light pouring in through large windows you will feel a delightful warmth throughout the home.
Stepping into this grand home you will be captivated by the impeccable design and functional floorplan.
The study, provides the perfect space for focused work or a handy fifth bedroom when the family come to visit.
The modern and well-appointed kitchen is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, with modern appliances, generous counter spaces and sleek finishes, meal preparation is effortless.
Adjacent from the kitchen is the dining area perfect for hosting intimate dinners or larger gatherings, with glass sliding doors creating a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor entertaining.
At one end of the house discover three spacious bedrooms, thoughtfully designed to provide comfort and tranquility.
At the other end the master suite with its walk-in closet and ensuite offers a private sanctuary to unwind and recharge.
Escape to your own backyard oasis, where the sparkling pool awaits.
Relax by the water's edge, entertain on the patio or simply bask in the beauty of the surroundings.
Triple car garage and a large shed for storage complete this exceptional package.
