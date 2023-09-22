4 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
This impressive residence boasts a combination of modern amenities and classic charm, offering a spacious and comfortable lifestyle with gorgeous views of the established gardens and surroundings.
With a generous main lounge room and plenty of storage throughout, this home encapsulates country style living at its best.
For the at home cooking enthusiast this home provides a modern fully renovated stone kitchen with gas cooktop and all year round climate control.
This home is fantastic for lifestyle living and for entertaining guests.
Discover this perfect property that caters to all your needs, inside and out.
This mid-century modern designed home boasts an array of features that will impress every type of buyer.
Step inside to find the well-designed interior that includes a split system reverse cycle air conditioner in the lounge for year-round comfort, complemented by gas heating and semi-ducted evaporative cooling.
The family room features a cozy slow combustion fireplace to keep you warm during chilly winter nights.
The separate dining room is ideal for gatherings.
Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout provide light-filled living areas and views of the established gardens from most rooms.
The spacious entry foyer serves as a versatile space, perfect for a music room, study, or home office, offering ample storage solutions.
The main bedroom offers an ensuite, ceiling fan, and his and her wardrobes.
All additional bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes, ensuring ample storage for everyone.
In the heart of the home, the kitchen boasts elegant stone benchtops, a generous pantry, gas cooktop, range hood, and a convenient dishwasher for modern living.
Outside, the property is set in an expansive garden with established trees, including many fruiting trees.
The low maintenance native plants attract an abundance of birdlife, while the productive kitchen garden provides fresh seasonal produce.
A large semi-enclosed verandah awaits, featuring a built-in BBQ gas point for entertaining. This space overlooks a magnificent 67,000 litre saltwater pool.
The property includes four rainwater tanks in total and a sizable backyard shed with power and roller door access, providing ample storage and workspace.
This home offers a unique blend of comfort, style, and functionality both inside and outside - making it an exceptional opportunity for any buyer.
Calala is a a family friendly location with shops, schools and parks close by, and just a 10 minute drive from Tamworth CBD.
