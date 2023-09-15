Divested of a materialistic mentality, Raeleigh Green was a stripped back presence on a balmy September afternoon.
The years Green spent as a Sydney-based ambulance officer are long gone, as too are her medical studies at the University of Newcastle.
Her return to the region of her childhood, almost seven years ago, has provided the Walcha-raised psychiatry registrar with a lifestyle she relishes.
Three years into a five-year traineeship in child and adolescence psychiatry, the 44-year-old mother of one is going nowhere.
"I went to Sydney last week, and a day was enough," she said, adding that Tamworth needed locally trained psychiatrists.
"There's no psychiatrists in Tamworth," she said. "All our psychiatrists fly in from Sydney.
"So it's good that we're training local psychiatrists here."
The multiple layers contributing to Green's commitment to the region include Oxley Vale Attunga.
And at Johnson Field on Saturday, September 16, she will line up for the side in the preliminary final against North Companions.
Awaiting the victor is a grand final showdown against red-hot Tamworth FC, who beat OVA 5-2 in the major semi-final.
Read also:
OVA have had the wood on Northies this season, but Green cautioned against Mushies going into the match overconfident.
As for her embrace of minimalism, the good doctor believes that it stems from her having moved around a lot, "and thinking that wherever you are, you've got yourself and you need to be happy with that".
She tries not to be "attached to stuff", as she put it, adding that a late grandfather who hoarded likely contributed to that mindset too.
Told that her lifestyle philosophy was Buddhist-like, Green remarked that she was not religious.
I really value honesty.
She is, however, a devoted mum to seven-year-old Darcy.
She wants to leave him good values and morals. "And knowing how to be OK in the world," she added.
"And be happy with what he's got. And some self-confidence, hopefully, and good memories."
Death and losing her independence scares Green the most about getting older. Her willingness to admit to the former is indicative of a person who prides herself on her honesty.
"I really value honesty," she said, adding: "I'm told I'm too honest."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.