MOTORBIKE riders with no helmets, and "no care for the road rules" have been linked to serious property offences across Tamworth.
Police have issued a stern warning to anyone assisting, or harbouring riders on stolen vehicles, in a bid to stamp out property crime.
"These are serious crimes we are talking about," Oxley Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Bruce Grassick said.
Superintendent Grassick said police believe people are voluntarily hiding the bikes at their homes, providing petrol to the offenders, and assisting them in committing further crimes across the city.
He said the bikes are being used as an "avenue" to break-in to houses, and make off with motor vehicles and stolen goods.
"Any persons assisting, aiding, or abetting these individuals in relation to the commission of these crimes will be prosecuted," Superintendent Grassick said.
During recent weeks police have been homing in on riders, particularly in South and West Tamworth, believed to be using the bikes to commit break-ins overnight.
Images of the bikes spotted across Tamworth have been released by the local police force in a bid to appeal for information.
"We're not just putting our head in the sand and saying these offences are not occurring," Superintendent Grassick said.
"We're extremely interested in where these bikes are being held."
He said police were following a number of lines of inquiry, but are confident they will identify both adults and children involved in the offences.
Police relaunched Operation Mongoose in November 2022, adding to their presence in the hope of curbing property crime.
Since then 26 people have been arrested across the police district, and more than 62 charges have been laid.
Superintendent Grassick said aviation support has been brought in, as well as more boots on the ground.
"Those resources have been supplementing the Oxley Police District resources for a significant amount of time, and will continue to do so until we resolve this issue," he said.
But police pursuits can be out of the question with the riders driving with no helmets and no "care for the road rules", Superintendent Grassick said.
"You can imagine the consequences if one of them came off without a helmet on," he said.
Instead people are advised to report any information about where the bikes are being held to police.
Superintendent Grassick asked that people don't report things via social media, but rather by calling the police.
"We're looking for support in relation to this matter," he said.
"We're looking for assistance."
Information can be supplied anonymously via Crime Stoppers, and anyone with dashcam or video footage of the motorbikes is urged to contact police.
