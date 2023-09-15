The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Ride for the Chopper goes from Woolgoolga to Tamworth in 2023

By Newsroom
September 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 40 riders and eight support crew taking part in this year's Ride for the Chopper, have a tough road ahead of them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.