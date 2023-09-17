ONE of the men who stormed into a house in Tamworth, and held a man and woman at gunpoint, has been sentenced to six years behind bars.
Jai Lake appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth District Court when he was sentenced for a string of break-in, robbery, and firearm offences.
"The public must be protected from such dangerous behaviour," Judge Andrew Coleman told the court.
He also previously admitted to one charge of aggravated enter dwelling with intent while armed with a dangerous weapon - an offence which was taken into account during sentencing.
The offences occurred between 10:10pm and 10:20pm on March 2, 2022, at the South Tamworth home.
Strike Force Tabain was launched by Oxley detectives and the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad to investigate an aggravated break-and-enter in Oak Street in 2022, where five guns were stolen.
Police allege the stolen guns were used in the Thompson Cr armed home invasion on the night of March 2, 2022.
Agreed facts reveal Lake was one of three men who stormed the South Tamworth home, after a woman was offered a couple of hundred dollars to drop them around the corner from the house.
Once the men were inside the house they held a gun to a woman's head, and pulled at her, causing her towel to fall off and leaving her naked.
The facts state she told the men "please, please, I have two kids".
The men demanded the woman give them everything she had and were yelling at her in the kitchen of the home.
At this point, a man who was outside in the shed heard the yelling, and ran into the house with a machete.
One of the offenders struck him with a rifle, took the machete, and put the gun in the man's mouth.
While holding the gun above the man's head the offenders said "give us everything or we will shoot him".
One of the men pulled the trigger, and a shot was fired but the bullet missed the man's head.
The same offender then picked up the machete and hit the man on the hand, leaving him with cuts and grazes.
The woman gave the offenders $300 and they fled the house, and got back into the car that dropped them off.
After being dropped off near Tingira Street, in West Tamworth, the facts state Lake told one of the men to store the guns in the ceiling of a nearby house.
"Check if any cops are around," Lake told the man.
Lake was arrested in Broken Hill on July 5, 2022.
Judge Coleman said the victims must have been terrified during the armed break-in.
"The offences are undoubtedly objectively serious," he said.
He told the court the Crown had not been able to prove the specific role Lake played during the break-in, or who fired the shot, only that he was part of the joint criminal enterprise.
"I accept the facts do not allow me to find beyond reasonable doubt that he was one of the ones who fired the gun," Judge Coleman said.
The court heard Lake had experienced a difficult upbringing, behavioural issues, substance addiction, and had been exposed to crime at a young age.
Judge Coleman said rehabilitation would play a significant role in reducing Lake's risk of re-offending.
He sentenced Lake to six years behind bars, with a non-parole period of three years and nine months.
The sentence was backdated to October 1, 2022. Lake will first become eligible for parole in June 2026.
