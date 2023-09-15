Tamworth will step back onto the State Under 14s Championship diamond in Newcastle this weekend.
It's been quite a few years since the local association has fielded a side in the annual carnival with the 2015 titles, which Tamworth hosted, believed to be the last time
"There was a push last year from some of our parents (to go last year)," head coach Natalie Crittle said.
"[But] We just didn't have enough numbers."
READ ALSO:
This year they managed to get enough interest, and will take a team of 13 away.
"All the girls are super excited," Crittle said.
"They've been training hard."
For the last 10 weeks they've been down at the fields on Sunday mornings and Monday afternoons, building their basic skills under the guidance of Crittle and assistant coach Stacey Attard.
"It's looking to be a good weekend," Crittle said.
Noting that they have improved, for her and Attard the weekend is really all about the experience.
"It will just give them that experience of that next level of softball," she said.
"And hopefully they'll have a lot of fun."
A mix of ages, she said around half of the side are staying down in Newcastle to play for North West at the PSSA state carnival next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Their first game is at 9.25am on Saturday, September 16.
The first of four they'll play for the day, local supporters will be able to catch some of their action with their 4pm game against Sutherland to be livestreamed through the Softball NSW Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.