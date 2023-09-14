The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Government to spend more than $700 million on regional road repairs

By Newsroom
September 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the maintenance work funded under the new program includes heavy road patching, smoothing unsealed roads and carrying out work to improve drainage from the road surface. Picture supplied
Some of the maintenance work funded under the new program includes heavy road patching, smoothing unsealed roads and carrying out work to improve drainage from the road surface. Picture supplied

To assist local governments with urgent repairs, the Minns Labor Government has announced it will be spending more than $700 million in new funding to upgrade and maintain regional roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.