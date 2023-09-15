On the cusp of his 25th birthday, Brock Ridgewell's lament is subordinate to his pride and joy.
The latter will likely look on at the Field of Dreams on Saturday, September 16, when Ridgewell attempts to steer Cougars to back-to-back premierships, and a fifth title in the past six years, when they take on the Armidale Outlaws in the A-grade grand final.
Having a family has allowed Ridgewell to move on from the regret he felt over not fulfilling his childhood dream of playing baseball professionally overseas.
Charlie, 2, and Sienna, 1, were at Tamworth Racecourse in February when the mine operator married Stacey.
"I'm happy where it's ended up, that's for sure," Ridgewell said of his life. "I've got a beautiful wife and two beautiful kids.
"Obviously, as a kid growing up, the dream was to play baseball overseas," he added. "That never come to fruition.
"But yeah, I couldn't be more happier of where my life's ended up with, like I said, my wife and two kids."
Ridgewell said it felt like "a long time ago" that he left Farrer, but the memories of that time were "fresh in the brain".
He doesn't talk to many of his former classmates. "But when you see them around, you always have a bit of a chat," he said.
"You always have that bond: you went to Farrer together," he added.
Ridgewell has coached Cougars the past two seasons. The former NSW Country representative said the side had run "hot and cold" this year en route to finishing the regular season in second place, two points behind Outlaws.
"It's been a pretty good contest with Armidale this year," he said, adding: "It was good to see them turn around from the season last year, when they finished a long way back in last."
On a personal note, Ridgewell is happy with his form. On the mould, he said he started 2023 "a bit rough", but was now "throwing the ball really well".
Offensively, he could hardy be happier. "I got off to a really good start in the box, and that carried through to the whole year."
