TURNING an old horseshoe into a turtle after much welding and grinding could lead to an in-demand career for Armidale and Inverell students of a BackTrack youth program.
Thirteen students from years 7 to 9 have just completed the introductory welding and metal fabrication course that focuses on agriculture.
The three-day trial course was run by Regional Development Australia Northern Inland with BackTrack Youth Works and funded by Training Services NSW.
There was one intensive day at the BackTrack site in Armidale and two at Macintyre High School in Inverell.
"These high school students are all bright sparks because they have donned the helmet and gloves to have a go at the welding and metalwork game," RDANI chairman Russell Stewart said.
"That is a winner move in itself. There is so much demand from employers in our region for metal trade skills.
"Great local employers are currently offering apprenticeships and we are seeing in excess of $50 per hour in the jobs market in our region and that is not even in the mining sector."
RDANI currently runs a Wool Works shearing school.
After the success of the introductory welding and metal fabrication course, the non-for profit company wants to expand the model to introduce other in-demand skills to high school students.
RDANI executive director Nathan Axelsson coordinated the Wool Works Shearing Schools and now, the BackTrack Welding School.
"Wool Works was developed in response to a critical shortage of shearers and this trial expansion to the welding and metal fabrication trades is a necessary progression," Mr Axelsson said.
"We need to be proactive and help our young people to experience what working in the metal trades can be like."
Macintyre High School Careers Advisor Deb Snaith said working with metal in an industrial workshop was above and beyond what the students could ordinarily find at school.
"The students can find school to be restrictive and constraining," Ms Snaith said.
"They received instruction and supervision from highly experienced trades people.
"They were welding and grinding with creativity, making turtles out of old horseshoes. That proved to be a lot more memorable than a barbecue fork."
The three-day welding course was given the thumbs up from students.
"It was awesome," year 8 student Jackson Burley said.
"It was much better than school."
