We have so many outstanding community groups and organisations who provide heavily discounted or free services to those in need.
One of those organisations is Tamworth Meals on Wheels, which recently held a 70th birthday celebration at the Salvation Army Hall in South Tamworth.
Meals on Wheels was founded 70 years ago when the UK Women's Volunteer Service for Civil Defence found a gap existed in meal services to the elderly and frail, who may not have been able to feed themselves.
December 1963 marked the first delivery in Tamworth and began a proud and rewarding history of volunteering in our community.
Our regions are built, run and thrive off the back of hard-working volunteers and Meals on Wheels is a prime example of that truth.
At the recent 70th birthday celebration of Meals on Wheels in Tamworth, the room was full of volunteers who have spent years giving up their time for the organisation.
More than 150 volunteers currently give up their time to Meals on Wheel, providing essential support to full time staff, and engaging with clients across the region.
They do it because they feel an obligation to service, they do it because it fills their cup, it makes them feel good, it makes them a part of our community.
READ ALSO:
We are always in need of more volunteers, across all organisations, and in all parts of our community.
You never know when you may need the support or assistance of a volunteer organisation, you may not even be aware of the work they do, but when you know, you know.
Meals on Wheels are just one example of a critical community organisation, without which seniors in our community would struggle.
There are so many more organisations that keep our region healthy and thriving.
If you've ever thought about giving up your time to help others, jump right in and become a part of our amazing local volunteering community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.