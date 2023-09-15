The Northern Daily Leader
Powerstation Museum expansion put on hold as Tamworth council seeks funds

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 16 2023 - 9:30am
The power has been cut on plans to expand a museum in Tamworth's CBD as council looks to use the expansion site for rental income.

