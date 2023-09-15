The power has been cut on plans to expand a museum in Tamworth's CBD as council looks to use the expansion site for rental income.
Volunteers at the Tamworth Powerstation Museum were looking forward to being able to show off more of their 9500-item collection, but councillors instead decided to search for a commercial tenant for the museum's next-door property on 218 Peel Street, at their recent meeting.
"No other city in Australia can claim they were the first place to have electric lighting, and I think we should be promoting that as much as we can," new deputy mayor Judy Coates said.
"Having said that ... I'm not sure I can support handing over that building at this particular time."
Cr Coates listed several reasons for her opinion, including the loss of rental income to council, issues of equity and fairness between council's 10 museums around the region, and the fact that the museum already has a state government grant to expand an existing shed.
Nearly every councillor voted in agreement with Cr Coates, with the sole exception of Cr Mark Rodda, who said there's "no better time" to expand the Powerstation Museum into the adjacent premises than now.
"The premises have been vacant for a considerable period of time and if they are subsequently leased they'll likely be leased for a minimum of two to three years, which will thwart the plans of expansion into the display space purchased for the expansion," Cr Rodda said.
Cr Rodda volunteers at the Powerstation Museum and said its significance to the region isn't often appreciated.
"The Powerstation Museum is unique in our region as a museum of national significance. It is a memorial to our electricity heritage and the pioneers of our region," he said.
Tamworth Regional Council originally purchased the property in 2017 and at the time promised the museum's volunteers that the building would eventually be used to facilitate its expansion.
Another concern raised at the council meeting was that the museum's collection has been allowed to grow considerably large, with Cr Helen Tickle calling for a standardised collection policy to start "de-cluttering" the Powerstation's thousands of items sitting in freight containers and storage sheds.
"In short, we've got too many things," Cr Tickle said.
A report prepared by council's staff said Tamworth Regional Council is currently storing some of the museum's large-scale items and larger collection objects in a storage facility at a cost of $950 per month.
"I think it's unreasonable to keep paying for storage when we don't know what we've got. We need a system to digitise and that recommendation has already been made in the past," Cr Tickle said.
The Powerstation Museum's website says each of the 9500 items in its collection holds historical, cultural, and social significance.
Following the meeting council put a proposed lease of 2/218 Peel Street on its website.
