The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth artist works with single-minded determination

By Emma Downey
September 30 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some people are almost born exhibiting the traits that will determine what they will do in life, and artist Evelyn Alvarez falls into this category.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.