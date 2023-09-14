Free cuppas helped to spark conversations on mental health in Tamworth and Gunnedah on Thursday.
Local non-profit HealthWISE donated more than $6500 to 29 cafes throughout the New England North West and southern Queensland to shout the morning rush for R U OK? Day, a national initiative which reminds Australians to check in on friends and family.
For the fourth year running, Tamworth's Teamo cafe was one of 29 throughout the region to sign up to the initiative.
"Teamo loves being involved with the 'HealthWISE free coffee for R U OK? Day' and [we] enjoy seeing the look on our customers' faces when they realise their coffees are free," owner Prue Russ said.
"It brightens our day as much as theirs."
In Gunnedah, Camp Grounds Coffee Shop, Reverence Sourdough and Gunnedah Health Fitness Co (GHFC) also partnered with HealthWISE.
The 9:15am yoga class connected over morning tea following their exercise session.
"Although at GHFC we aim to ask, 'Are you ok?' to all clients that walk through our doors every day, we love the awareness that R U OK? Day brings to our community," owner Maryanne Perkins said.
"Let's reconnect and check in on our mates!"
HealthWISE Mental Health team leader Tanya Hague recognised that it can be daunting to ask a loved one if they're ok, especially if the answer is 'no'.
She said you don't need to be a health professional to help someone who's struggling, and it can be as simple as lending an ear.
"You can absolutely save someone's life just by listening. Just being there with them, showing them that you care, maybe offering to sit down and have a cup of tea with them," she said.
"It is really important to genuinely listen to the person and give them your full attention. Be prepared, because it may be a long conversation."
To learn more about how to respond when someone tells you they are not ok, visit the R U OK? Day website.
HealthWISE also runs free Touchpoints workshops, which educate community members on recognising and responding to people at risk of suicide.
