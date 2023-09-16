It'll be paintbrushes at 20 paces in the lead up to this year's Nundle CWA Art Exhibition.
With the event fast approaching budding artists are being called on to get their entry forms in and the artistic juices flowing.
The exhibition is opening on November 10 in the Nundle Memorial Hall on Jenkins Street, and running through to the 12th of November 2023.
It is not only an opportunity for artists to sell their work, but there are also huge cash prizes for the winners in each category.
Proceeds from the exhibition go to the Nundle CWA Preschool and Health Facilities Building.
The building houses a preschool, a district nurse five days a week, visiting doctors and visiting allied health officials, as well as being available for hire.
More information and entry forms are available at www.nundle.org.au
Adults $5pp; Child over 12 $2pp Morning/Afternoon teas and light lunches available both days.
