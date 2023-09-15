The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Former Tamworth Grace Bros staff gather for a 20-year reunion

By Emma Downey
September 15 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year marks 20 years since Tamworth's Grace Bros store closed its doors in Peel Street, impacting up to 100 staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.