This year marks 20 years since Tamworth's Grace Bros store closed its doors in Peel Street, impacting up to 100 staff.
The store might be long gone, but it is not forgotten by a number of former staff who have regularly gathered at West Tamworth League Club for a reunion lunch, which only COVID-19 was able to interrupt.
The most recent reunion was held on Wednesday, September 13, with about 20 former colleagues catching up.
Among them was Ada Nealon who was keen to reminisce and swap stories.
Mrs Nealon joined Grace Bros in 1983, and worked with the store's security team.
"First it was called security, then loss prevention, then risk control," she said.
"When I started I used to wear plain clothes like all the shoppers, because it was my job to watch the shoppers, and I had to carry a two-way radio in a brown paper bag."
Mrs Nealon said the decision to close the Tamworth store was not made locally, but rather at the head office.
"We could never understand why the decision was made because the store was profitable," she said.
"Customers travelled quite a distance to shop there, and the restaurant upstairs was very popular."
Mrs Nealon recalled the store had a variety of departments, from hardware and furniture to clothing, craft and shoes, while also selling takeaway along with operating the restaurant.
"Gradually, the business began to downsize, removing the hardware and then takeaway food," she said.
"When the closure announcement was made, all the staff were called upstairs for a meeting, and told not to talk about it, but the girls from the cosmetic counter ran downstairs and called the Leader - we were already losing our jobs, so what were [Grace Bros] going to do?"
Among this year's reunion attendees were Faye Hunt, who Mrs Nealon said would celebrate her 95th birthday in November, and along with Gwen Skewes, had worked across numerous departments; Don Hall, from menswear; Judy Lewis, from women's underwear, and Pam Marshall, who worked in the office.
The building which housed grace Bros today is home to Target, which opened about six months after the closure, but in the pre-Grace Bros years had been home to earlier department stores, Myers, and PJ Smith.
Grace Brothers shut its doors in Tamworth on June 22, 2003, as part of a major overhaul of the company's national operations.
