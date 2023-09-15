'We are a special country' | You have a choice ahead

One only has to look at a news bulletin to realise that we live in a lucky country, a special country.
Australia is special for many reasons, be it our climate, our sport, our humour or our response to national and international disasters. We have a free press which can be ruthless in its pursuit of justice. Our system of government is special. We are able to choose our leaders and parliamentarians on a regular basis. We examine their performances in the provision of services, be they housing, health, education, welfare, security, law enforcement and employment every three years. We replace them if we are not satisfied. This privilege is not available to most people in the world.
The actions of our parliamentarians and the laws they enact must always conform to a set of rules enshrined in the Australian Constitution. Our Founding Fathers understood that should these rules need adjusting or changing this could be achieved by a referendum. Perhaps the most significant referendum was held in 1966. It approved the proposition that Aboriginals and Torres Straight Islanders be counted as citizens. The 1901 Constitution, reflecting public opinion at that time did not even recognize their existence.
It is not surprising then that since it is only fifty seven years since their existence was recognized these fellow citizens still lag behind the main population in health, life expectancy, education, employment and standard of housing and lead in incarceration rates. Successive governments have attempted to remedy the situation with little success.
Concerned citizen and politicians from both sides of politics have suggested that a different approach is needed. A 'Yes' vote in the forthcoming referendum will provide this new approach by allowing the Government to set up the Voice.
The Voice will be a group of people who have the necessary knowledge and expertise to examine the
factors which contribute to the disadvantaged state of many First Nation People. The Voice will be set up by the government of the day. It will be an advisory group only. It will advise the government of the special needs of First Nation People and the best ways to achieve these needs. If these needs are met the additional cost will be insignificant.
Those who see in the Voice a threat to the Constitutional Rights of other members of the community need not worry. The eyes of the world will be upon us on October 14. A vote for The Voice will confirm our status as a lucky country, a Special Country.
Brian Sullivan, Tamworth
The outcome of the impending referendum on the establishment of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice will shape the future of our nation.
Likely outcomes if the referendum succeeds include:
1. Enhanced Indigenous Representation through the provision of a platform for Indigenous communities to voice their concerns, interests, and aspirations directly to the Australian Parliament and Executive Government hence more inclusive policies and decisions that consider the needs of Indigenous peoples.
2. Empowerment through recognition of Indigenous culture and history in our national identity and enhanced opportunity to influence matters affecting the lives of first nations people, paving the way for greater self-determination.
3. Improved Collaboration: potentially lead to better policy outcomes, improved social services, and a stronger commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Indigenous Australians.
Likely outcomes if the referendum is unsuccessful include:
1. Continued Under-representation in the nation's founding document perpetuating marginalisation and exclusion.
2. Missed Opportunity for Reconciliation indicating that Australia is not ready to acknowledge the significance of Indigenous culture and history in our national identity.
3. Injustices perpetuated or exacerbated with ongoing inequalities in opportunities, health, and social services.
The referendum holds immense significance for Australia's future. It can be a pivotal moment in our history that will determine whether we take a step towards greater inclusion, representation, and reconciliation or continue to perpetuate historical injustices. It is our responsibility as a nation to carefully consider the potential outcomes and make an informed decision at the ballot box.
Helen Webb, Armidale
Last year, council adopted its first Communications Strategy. "The strategy states council's vision is to 'communicate successfully as an organisation' and ensure the community is regularly informed and empowered to be involved in decision making 'where possible'".
So what has happened since?
Last week, Dampier Street was closed off between Showground Road and Wallamore Road due to the construction of the Jewry Street roundabout
The closure was not communicated to at least three affected businesses. Of concern was the claim that businesses in the area had been notified by email, phone, or letter. This lack of notification proved to be disruptive for us and others in the area,
The immediate effect of the road closure was the absence of customers and the inability to receive scheduled deliveries. This, in turn, disrupted our daily operations as we were essentially left without the normal flow of business. Even more concerning was the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the road closure. Upon making inquiries, we were informed that it might persist until sometime in October.
Currently access is provided to this section of Dampier Street. However, the signage indicating alternative routes and access points is insufficient and unclear.
A lack of consultation with the businesses directly affected by the road closure is a glaring oversight that has had significant repercussions.
Effective communication with businesses and residents in the vicinity of road closures is imperative to minimize disruptions, losses and angst
Gerry Fletcher, Thread Effects
Whatever the personal political perspective our Northern Tablelands is united in 100 per cent consensus that our local state MP Adam Marshall has given his absolute best for 10 years to each one of us. Its fitting and appropriate to acknowledge this remarkable generous contribution with enormous thanks and gratitude. Adam you are simply the best!
Mary Hollingworth, Glen Innes
Well the Prime Minister got his $10 billion social housing passed in the Senate and soon it will be law. How many building firms have gone bust/bankrupt and are no longer in business? There are currently problems with housing being built for the owner occupier.
Pie in the sky Labor policies - I will build 24 hour medical centres near hospitals to take the burden off the hospital system - he is now sponging off the Australian taxpayer as he is the Ambassador to America - Kevin Rudd. The pink batts, how many males died for Kevin Rudd. Kevin Rudd rort, rort, rort the Australian taxpayer.
The NDIS shows how many businesses were set up to funnel money out of the Australian economy. Rort, rort, rort.
I can see some of the business men from the broken building firms setting up new companies and I can see that they will add 33 per cent extra on the bills to the Australian Federal Government, when they have built a new house for social housing. Rort, rort, rort.
I am ex-NSW Department of Housing and I can honestly say someone is always covering up for someone else's mistake. Rort, rort, rort.
Ten billion dollars for social housing, how much will end up with the CEO of the building companies.
Eric John Roberts, Tamworth
