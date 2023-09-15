The sound of hundreds of horse hooves rumbling across the sand-covered corral at the equine centre in Tamworth will herald the biggest night of barrel racing.
Fifty of the fastest 900 horses to enter the Australian Barrel Horse Association (ABHA) finals will compete from 7.30pm on Friday September 15, at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC).
It is a free event and everyone is invited, with the overall national champion being crowned about 9pm on Friday.
It caps off a week of rolling entertainment, with various races every day for the rodeo event which kicked off on Tuesday September 12 and finishes about 6pm on Saturday September 16.
ABHA president Matt Burns who competed with his horse On Edge but lucked out in making it into the Friday night finals, said barrel racing is "exhilarating".
"When you're on the horse, it's pretty intense and it's an adrenaline rush," Mr Burns said.
"I wouldn't say it's dangerous but it's not for the faint-hearted because the horses can be doing 50 kilometres per hour between the drums.
"And they're doing a 180 degree turn, if they did that in a car, they'd probably flip the car."
Mr Burns said whoever wins on Friday night will have to beat former Tamworth, now Victorian, local Brittany McVicar who raced around the course on her horse Full Throttle in an AELEC-record 17.5 seconds.
"Even someone who is not mad keen on horses will love this because it's a speed event," Mr Burns said.
The main breed of horse used in barrel racing is the Quarter Horse, which are well-known for their athleticism in short bursts of speed and are perfect for racing around the drums, placed in a clover leaf pattern, in the arena for the Friday night event at AELEC.
