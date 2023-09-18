Tamworth mayor Russell Webb has welcomed the state government's mega-million dollar trust fund for regional NSW, but said he will be looking at water security, roads and the emergency services levy in the budget.
"These are the things that weigh heavily on our mind when we are looking at what funds we've got available, and what work needs to be done," Cr Webb said on Monday, budget eve.
Cr Webb said a new water purification plant is the number one priority for the Tamworth region in the budget, followed closely by road funding and the emergency services levy.
"Our greatest issue in the LGA is water security," he said.
"So, we're hoping to see some funding announced in the budget that will assist us with our water security problems, mainly the purification plant."
The water purification plant is expected to save the town's H2O supply by recycling water from local abattoirs to an industrial standard before sending it back to them for reuse.
Cr Webb also said the emergency services levy needs a different funding model, after projected modelling showed it would increase across all 128 NSW councils by an additional $77 million in the upcoming financial year.
"It would be great to see the state government find a way of assisting local government across the board with some funding to subsidise it," the mayor said.
"And funding for parks and community assets through some grant programs is an absolute necessity for communities to grow and prosper in regional areas."
NSW Minister for Transport and Regional Roads Jenny Aitchison announced a $670m Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund (RERRF) for regional councils to do emergency repairs on roads over four years, in a prebudget announcement on Friday, September 15.
Cr Webb said regional councils west of the Great Dividing Range "are finding it extremely tough financially to manage their budgets and to provide the level of service to the community that they've been used to in the past".
"So we are looking for the government to give us support through their budget for roadworks and road repairs," he said.
Tamworth Regional Council has also proposed a rate hike of 36.3 per cent over two years, with the proposed Special Rate Variation (SRV) currently on community consultation for six weeks.
As for the new Regional Development Trust Fund Cr Webb said he thinks it will be more beneficial to communities more remote than Tamworth, but that he is "keen to look at what's on the table".
"Any packages like that which are aimed at trying to invigorate industry in the regions would be a good package," Cr Webb said.
Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, announced the new $350 million fund.
"We are committed to ensuring rural, remote and regional communities not only get their fair share but that we are making a real and positive difference to their lives, towns and businesses," Ms Moriarty said.
The fund will be overseen by a Regional Development Advisory Council, and target four key investment areas, including sustainable regional industries; Aboriginal economic development and enterprise; community infrastructure and capacity building; and improving regional service delivery.
The mayor said he would work with the Tamworth Business Chamber and small local businesses by supporting them in their applications.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.