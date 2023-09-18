The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth mayor outlines priorities for NSW budget

By Rachel Gray
September 19 2023 - 5:30am
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb has welcomed the state government's mega-million dollar trust fund for regional NSW, but said he will be looking at water security, roads and the emergency services levy in the budget.

