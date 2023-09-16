The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Liverpool Plains mayor hopeful ahead of NSW budget

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 17 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins (OAM) said he is "pleased to hear" the upgrade of a vital Upper Hunter road will go-ahead after the federal government recommitted $38 million to the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.