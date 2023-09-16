Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins (OAM) said he is "pleased to hear" the upgrade of a vital Upper Hunter road will go-ahead after the federal government recommitted $38 million to the project.
"It was a big thing for us in the Liverpool Plains because a lot of our products travel that way, and it cuts off nearly an hour's travel," Cr Hawkins said.
"There was some doubt as to whether or not that would remain but the $38 million has been allocated to the Upper Hunter Shire for that project, which was really pleasing."
Cr Hawkins' response came a day after the Upper Hunter Shire Council announced on September 13, that the Merriwa to Willow Tree upgrade had made it through the pipeline of Infrastructure Minister Catherine King's review of federal infrastructure projects. The upgrade is expected to take about two years.
"I just hope the other areas of funding will remain [for councils], like the resources for regions and the development funds that were in place prior to the elections," Cr Hawkins said, referring to the upcoming NSW state budget.
Cr Hawkins said it is pivotal that state funding for roads continues so the upgrade of Coonabarabran Road can progress, and work can start on roads from Quirindi to Tamworth, Werris Creek to Tamworth, and Quirindi to Werris Creek.
He said the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) will also be waiting in anticipation to hear if the $4.5 million, promised by the previous state government for the intermodal precinct at Werris Creek, will get the green light in the September 19 budget.
"We need that intermodal terminal to get our produce to the markets," Cr Hawkins said.
Cr Hawkins said he hopes "in the overall scheme of things" that the Werris Creek project will link the Liverpool Plains region to the Inland rail.
"So our local producers will have a choice of ports, whether in Queensland or Newcastle when that opens up."
The September 19 budget will be the first handed down by NSW treasurer Daniel Mookhey following Labor's election win on Saturday, March 25.
