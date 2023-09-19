Over the last many years we have seen the waste by so few in the greater Tamworth city limits with all their studies and plan readiness for Sky Walks - wading splash pools -Tamworth lake - sculptures for roundabouts - larger swimming arena - yet again the Werris Creek Road all with the help of Kevin Anderson. Yet over the 12 odd years he, and most elected to this council have been elected, did little for our smaller communities such as Nundle Road - Limbri Road -unkept Streets in all villages - fire hazards all over.

