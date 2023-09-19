At the time of Captain Cook's visit to Australia in 1770, there were three ways that Britain could occupy another country (legally, something to do with the Laws of the Sea).
1) Discover an uninhabited land and claim ownership
2) Negotiate some sort of occupancy with any existing occupiers
3) Overcome the inhabitants by military force in an act of war.
When Cook landed at Botany Bay in 1770, he met Aboriginal people for the first time. Later he proceeded up the East Coast of Australia, and this is a very interesting and adventurous story of discovery and masterful seamanship.
Many details of this epic journey are recorded in Ray Parkin's fine book, "HMS Bark Endeavour", which is based on Captain Cook's Journals and Log Books.
If you ever read any of these, you will find that virtually every day he saw "smooks of the natives", while Banks and Parkinson witnessed the "Indians" launching canoes for fishing and Solander records the fires throughout the night that the Indians were using for fishing.
Virtually every page of Cook's journals mentions seeing, meeting and interacting with the Natives (Cook) or Indians (Banks, Solander, Parkinson) all the way up the east coast of Australia.
Yet in 1835, then NSW Governor, Richard Bourke implemented the legal principle of terra nullius in Australian law as the basis for British settlement.
Because terra nullius means "nobody's land", the British Government used this to deny that the Aboriginal inhabitants had any legal rights.
After reading these journals, I think that any fair-minded person, no matter what race or group they belong, must see that this country was inhabited at the time of Cook's adventures here.
It was inhabited by the Aboriginal people, the Blackfellas.
Terra nullius effectively dispossessed these people of their country, and subsequent systematic destruction of their culture, has resulted in a race of people who are alienated in their own land.
Even though we claim to be the "land of the fair go", this past history has not been a fair go for everybody. I think the indigenous people of this land have been misunderstood, disrespected, massacred and generally, very badly treated by the invaders.
As well, that wonderful connection to "country", that deep understanding of the natural systems, has been ignored by the invaders. Non-indigenous people have difficulty in understanding this deep affiliation with the land, where every tree and animal has value other than money. That precious indigenous environmental know-how may be useful for us all some day, and one example could be properly planned and implemented "cultural burns", practised over long periods could minimise future fire risks.
To me, providing a Voice to Parliament, seems to be the right ethical and moral thing to do, and by allowing the indigenous people to have a say in issues that affect them, it may go some way towards righting some of the past wrongs.
This is why I will be voting 'Yes' on 14 October this year, as I think any thinking person with even the tiniest sense of justice will do as well.
Raymond McLaren, Tamworth
Surely it is very obvious that this pitiful local elected council is pushing for a high rate rise as up until now very little of smaller communities have seen work done and seeing some action at last.
Over the last many years we have seen the waste by so few in the greater Tamworth city limits with all their studies and plan readiness for Sky Walks - wading splash pools -Tamworth lake - sculptures for roundabouts - larger swimming arena - yet again the Werris Creek Road all with the help of Kevin Anderson. Yet over the 12 odd years he, and most elected to this council have been elected, did little for our smaller communities such as Nundle Road - Limbri Road -unkept Streets in all villages - fire hazards all over.
Now they a hoping smoke and mirrors will get the blessing of ratepayers for this latest rise. Too little, too late to cover monies already wasted and until they start showing respect should shelve the idea and any hope of getting such a rise, or even get re-elected for that matter.
D.Davis, Manilla
I have been caused to wonder what benefit the citizens of the region derive from the payment of rates to Tamworth Regional Council.
I recently became aware that in what can only be an effort by council to reduce responsible recycling, it has introduced charges for the disposal of domestic green waste at its Tamworth waste facility. I live in a part of Tamworth where council apparently finds it more expedient to declare areas to be within a 'Flood Planning Area' rather than to address and remedy council's failing drainage system. I now read that council considers a 36 per cent rale rise to be essential.
I ask; will the proposed rate hike result in any improvement of services to the residents of the region, or will council continue to introduce new charges whilst reducing services it provides? In the past income from rates was used by council to provide services. lt seems that now we pay rates; fees are levied for the use of services and rather than repair or upgrade infrastructure, consultants are engaged to report, and flood plans are floated.
I am concerned that one consequence of the introduction of charges for disposal of domestic green waste at the waste facility is that excess green waste will now go into red lidded bins and find its way to landfill rather than recycling. l worry that essential services like drainage will continue to be sacrificed to expediency. I hope that this does not mark a decline in the quality of life that has been enjoyed in this region for so long.
I anticipate that as Iong as councillors have funds sufficient for their pay rises they will continue to believe that all is well.
When are the next council elections?
Tony Broadhurst, Tamworth
I read in a Sydney newspaper that, on Thursday 14th of September, about 1000 protesters (including representatives from the Gomeroi nation, the Country Women's Association, Unions NSW, NSW Farmers, Lock the Gate and more) marched in a rally in order to draw attention to the threat to local farmland and aquifers as a result of gas fracking and the laying of pipelines from Narrabri, through the Liverpool Plains to the Hunter gas project.
It seemed there was a couple of politicians on hand to lend their support and to act on behalf of all the rural communities that will be affected. Both were independent MP's.
I gather that Barnaby and all the other Nationals had better things to do than oppose such a threat to farmers and people from the bush.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
