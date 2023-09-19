The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

By Letters
September 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australians will vote in the referendum on October 14. Picture from Shutterstock.
Australians will vote in the referendum on October 14. Picture from Shutterstock.

At the time of Captain Cook's visit to Australia in 1770, there were three ways that Britain could occupy another country (legally, something to do with the Laws of the Sea).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.