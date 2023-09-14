'We are a special country' | See the Voice as an opportunity

Australia is special for many reasons, be it our climate, our sport, our humour or our response to national and international disasters. We have a free press, which can be ruthless in its pursuit of justice. Our system of government is special. We are able to choose our leaders and parliamentarians on a regular basis. We examine their performances in the provision of services, be they housing, health, education, welfare, security, law enforcement and employment every three years. We replace them if we are not satisfied. This privilege is not available to most people in the world.