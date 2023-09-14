'We are a special country' | See the Voice as an opportunity

One only has to look at a news bulletin to realise that we live in a lucky country, a Special Country.
Australia is special for many reasons, be it our climate, our sport, our humour or our response to national and international disasters. We have a free press, which can be ruthless in its pursuit of justice. Our system of government is special. We are able to choose our leaders and parliamentarians on a regular basis. We examine their performances in the provision of services, be they housing, health, education, welfare, security, law enforcement and employment every three years. We replace them if we are not satisfied. This privilege is not available to most people in the world.
The actions of our parliamentarians and the laws they enact must always conform to a set of rules enshrined in the Australian Constitution. Our Founding Fathers understood that should these rules need adjusting or changing this could be achieved by a referendum. Perhaps the most significant referendum was held in 1966. It approved the proposition that Aboriginals and Torres Straight Islanders be counted as citizens. The 1901 Constitution, reflecting public opinion at that time did not even recognize their existence.
It is not surprising then, that since it is only 57 years since their existence was recognised these fellow citizens still lag behind the main population in health, life expectancy, education, employment and standard of housing and lead in incarceration rates. Successive governments have attempted to remedy the situation with little success.
Concerned citizen and politicians from both sides of politics have suggested that a different approach is needed. A 'Yes' vote in the forthcoming referendum will provide this new approach by allowing the Government to set up 'The Voice'.
'The Voice' will be a group of people who have the necessary knowledge and expertise to examine the factors which contribute to the disadvantaged state of many First Nation People. 'The Voice' will be set up by the government of the day. It will be an advisory group only. It will advise the government of the special needs of First Nations People and the best ways to achieve these needs. If these needs are met the additional cost will be insignificant.
Those who see in the Voice a threat to the Constitutional Rights of other members of the community need not worry. The eyes of the world will be upon us on October 14. A vote for the Voice will confirm our status as a lucky country, a Special Country.
Brian Sullivan, Tamworth
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.