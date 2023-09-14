The Northern Daily Leader
Letter to the editor | 'We are a special country'

By Letters
September 14 2023 - 10:30am
'We are a special country' | See the Voice as an opportunity

One only has to look at a news bulletin to realise that we live in a lucky country, a Special Country.

