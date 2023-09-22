If you have ever raced down Peel Street in the daily lunch rush and ordered a coffee and sandwich from, Yum-To-Go, what you would remember most is the smile of Kathleen Barden.
Eighteen years ago, Mrs Barden purchased a quaint butcher shop, along the main street, and has transformed it into a cornerstone of the community.
From the moment a customer reaches the counter her kind heart and warm personality shine through.
"I get a chance to talk to a varied, different group of people every day," she said,
"So, for some people in their work lives there is just the same people in the office that they talk to everyday. But here, I never know who's going to walk up to the counter and what they are going to talk to me about."
At a young age Mrs Barden thought her path in life would be different. It was only due to a simple twist of fate that she would call Tamworth home.
"I was born in South Africa, then my family moved to Zimbabwe, what was then called Rhodesia, and I lived there on a farm till I was 14. And then came the change in government and we decided to immigrate," Mrs Barden said.
"We moved not only because of the change in government and at the time there was a civil war, but, my brother who was 16 had just been conscripted.
READ ALSO:
"We had survived years of unrest and civil war, and my mum was really worried because he was conscripted during that period of transition in government, just before Mugabe was elected.
"My mum thought we had pushed our luck in surviving as a family, intact, during a civil war. It was a weird twist of fate to be conscripted during peacetime and risk his life and that was not a risk she wanted to take with her son."
So, the family decided to leave and began a journey to find a new home.
"We thought, 'do we want to go to South Africa?', but we didn't really want to go back as at that time South Africa was quite troubled due to the apartheid era, and we didn't want to go back to that regime," Mrs Barden said.
"But my stepdad is a New-Zealander so we decided to come to Australia," she said.
Mrs Barden's first encounter with the sunburnt country came long before she had even stepped foot onto Australian soil.
"The peacekeepers were actually Australian troops that were in Zimbabwe as peacekeepers they oversaw the transition in government, but also the election," she said.
"I remember thinking that Australia must be an extremely democratic country, if their troops were out there in the world ensuring safety and democracy."
This first impression made Mrs Barden feel extremely excited about her family's relocation, which, through a series of coincidences would ultimately bring her to Tamworth.
"When my stepdad left New Zealand with his best friend, they were off to see the world," she noted.
"They travelled through South Africa and his best friend would fall in love with a girl, who grew up on a sheep farm in Inverell.
"At this time [when the family considered where to move, the couple] had already moved back to Australia."
The girl's family would invite Mrs Barden and her family to stay with them at their Inverell farm until they figured out where we wanted to go.
"We passed through Tamworth and my mum said, 'It is a really nice town, I can see myself living here.' And that was what happened," she said.
As time moved forward, Mrs Barden watched the small town thrive to become a regional city.
In her early 20s she moved to Sydney and eventually returned with her own little family.
Since setting up her business, Mrs Barden has witnessed many other businesses along the main street come and go, while her little cafe has remained an everlasting presence.
"Tamworth has grown not just geographically, but it has become a lot more cosmopolitan in its culture and also in its thinking. We still get asked really funny questions, that show someone is from out of town, but a lot has changed around here," she said.
"I've had a lot of really good support. I've had a lot of other businesses order catering from us, or they have recommended us for a function, or even if they keep their loyal patronage up by ordering their daily coffee from us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.