The word bellicose and Dean Hoy are a perfect fit.
Hoy's willingness to fight - figuratively speaking - makes him a reporter's dream: a straight-talking manifestation of his surroundings, who has his sleeves permanently rolled up.
The veteran Tamworth athlete, who has roamed the city's sporting landscape seemingly for ever, became a creator of worlds when he and a number of fellow ex-Mushies formed the Moore Creek Football Club ahead of the 2019 season.
Immediately, the region had a vibrant new sporting club - a glowing success story.
And when the Mountain Goats entered the Premier League in 2020, the region had a fierce new rivalry.
That rivalry intensified as the Goats grew in confidence and in performance, their second-place finish in 2022 securing them their first finals berth in the premier competition and igniting juicy banter with Mushies before their major semi-final clash that year.
OVA coach Tim Coates - who previously said Moore Creeks' entry into the Premier League was "gutsy" and gave the competition "a different dimension" while creating "new rivalries" - fired the first salvo when he labelled the Goats "a recruited team" before that major semi encounter.
Moore Creek club captain Sam Eriksson responded by saying the Goats' ascent would have left Mushies feeling "very nervous".
Well, in layman's terms, the sh*t hit the fan.
The increasing tension escalated in spectacular fashion when OVA mainstay Mitchell O'Keefe - the then-newly minted boss of Northern Inland Football - had a self-described "brain fart" when he took a quick free kick and slotted the ball into an empty net in the major semi.
Well, in layman's terms, the sh*t hit the fan. Hoy - the Goats' coach and goalie, who had conceded the penalty that led to the goal after he handled the ball outside the box - was so enraged by the poor sportsmanship that his head exploded and he was marched and, later, suspended.
A day after the game, which OVA won 2-0 on their way to another premiership, Hoy was on the phone to me, rebuking O'Keefe over the incident - before contacting me again, when the story broke, due to his concerns over O'Keefe's mental health. This time, Hoy's tone was conciliatory.
... the fuse had been relit.
But the Goats' co-coach reverted to his bellicose nature when he told me on Wednesday, September 13, that OVA's 49-game unbeaten run was a distortion because OVA had been beaten outside of the Premier League in that period including in the Australia Cup.
He congratulated South Armidale, who snapped Mushies' Premier League undefeated run, after they advanced to this year's grand final by edging Mushies in extra time in the major semi-final.
Almost a year to the day since the infamous O'Keefe free-kick kerfuffle, and ahead of Moore Creek and OVA's preliminary final clash at Johnson Field on Saturday, September 16, the fuse had been relit.
But was Hoy right to denigrate Mushies' achievement? As Mushies coach Tim Coates diplomatically replied, "Dean is entitled to his opinion."
However, the fact remains: Oxley Vale Attunga were undefeated in the Premier League over 49 consecutive matches, over more than three seasons.
Accordingly, the run should be seen for what it is: a mighty accomplishment from a club whose swagger is the result of prolonged high achievement.
Bring on the preliminary final!
Ding ding.
