The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

OVA and Moore Creek: a complicated history | OPINION

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 14 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Hoy, left, and Tim Coates will oversee Moore Creek and OVA, respectively, in the preliminary final on Saturday, September 16.
Dean Hoy, left, and Tim Coates will oversee Moore Creek and OVA, respectively, in the preliminary final on Saturday, September 16.

The word bellicose and Dean Hoy are a perfect fit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.