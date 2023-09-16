Gomeroi man Marc Sutherland said he hopes the upcoming 'Yes' forum at the Tamworth Town Hall will be a "safe space" for discussions about a voice to parliament.
Mr Sutherland will emcee a panel of five, including Tamworth locals Rachael Phillips and Charles Lynch, as well as Geoff Scott, Jade Ritchie and Kate Carnell (AO) at the Understanding the Voice event, on September 25.
"People will be able to get a better understanding of what the proposed referendum is trying to achieve and what the voice is," Mr Sutherland, who is also a Tamworth regional councillor, said.
Mr Sutherland said he tried to bring together a range of speakers from the Yes23 group, who could talk about a diverse range of topics in relation to a voice to parliament.
"People who have been asked to speak, hold expertise or knowledge in specific aspects that I feel will be a valuable part of the discussion on the night," Mr Sutherland said.
"And I wanted to make sure that we have strong community representation, but also that we have national experts."
On the local scene, Gomeroi nation's Charles Lynch was chosen for his "vast experience in providing advice to government bodies", Mr Sutherland said.
Mr Lynch is the elected representative for the 14 Aboriginal Local Land Councils within the northern region, and is a former co-chair of the NSW Coalition for Aboriginal Peak Organisations (CAPO).
"So he's very experienced in this space, highly knowledgeable, and he'll also be bringing that community conversation," Mr Sutherland said.
And also from the Gomeroi nation, Rachael Phillips will have that unique and highly-sought-after "grassroots community lens", Mr Sutherland said.
"She is also highly qualified on a professional level," he said, having won the Tamworth Business Chamber's Outstanding Business Leader of the Year award in 2022.
Mr Sutherland said Mr Scott, Ms Ritchie and Ms Carnell will be there to provide answers about government processes in relation to constitutional recognition, the Uluru Statement of the Heart, or groups such as the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA).
"I think those three speakers are more than capable of providing those levels of context," Mr Sutherland said.
"I really wanted to try and create a space where people can get a better level of understanding so we're all in the position where we can make an informed opinion, which we all have the right to hold."
The event is free and starts at 6.30pm.
The Yes23 forum comes nearly six months after the "No" side kicked off their nationwide campaign with Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce, One Nation's Pauline Hanson, former radio shock jock Alan Jones and former Labor Party minister Gary Johns in the Tamworth town hall on March 31.
Australians have until 8pm on Monday, September 18 to enrol to vote via the Australian Electoral Commission website.
And those who are eligible to vote early, can do so about two weeks before the October 14 referendum date.
There will be no online voting, but postal votes will also be available for those who fit the criteria.
