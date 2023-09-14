The weather is well and truly warming up, with temperatures headed into the 30's across the region this weekend.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is calling on communities to start preparing for the bush fire season to come.
A number of events have been planned for Saturday, September 16, to help residents 'get ready'.
The Bush Fire Danger period has already started in 38 local government areas, including Tamworth and Gunnedah, with 11 LGAs commencing a month earlier than usual.
Commissioner of the RFS, Rob Rogers, said as the weather heats up and the landscape dries out, the threat of serious fires is quickly returning.
"Thanks to an extended period of wet weather and prolific growth, NSW is now facing its worst grass fire risk in two decades," Commissioner Rogers said.
It has already been a troublesome season. RFS volunteers across the state have responded to more than 2000 bush and grass fires since the start of July.
"While our firefighters are doing everything they can, including undertaking hazard reduction burns and undergoing training, preparation is a shared responsibility and property owners need to do their part too," Commissioner Rogers said.
"I thank all our volunteers for the work they do in protecting communities across the state and thank residents and landowners for the efforts they will put in to preparing themselves, their families and property."
Community members can take five simple steps to reduce their bushfire risk:
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said recent research shows that 70 per cent of people living in bush fire prone areas have some sort of plan for what to do during a fire, but worryingly less than half had done any preparation work on their property.
"After three years of widespread rain and flooding, we're now asking the people of NSW to turn their attention back to the risk of bush and grass fires," Mr Dib said.
"The first step in getting ready is knowing your risk, and local brigades can help you this 'Get Ready Weekend'.
"The time to prepare is now, not when a fire is at your front door."
