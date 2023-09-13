Louis Johnson began 2023 full of hope for what the season might hold.
The 17-year-old had played "almost every minute" of every game for the North Companions' first grade side in 2022 as they qualified for the grand final, and had aimed to do the same this year.
Fate, however, had other ideas.
In round three - Johnson's second game of the year - he landed after competing for a header, and another player landed on his foot, breaking it.
After six weeks' recovery, four of which were spent in a moon boot, he returned and duly re-injured the foot in round nine.
Then, the week following his next return to the field, Johnson's luck hit a new low.
"It was after the first game back, on Thursday was the school athletics carnival," Johnson said.
"I couldn't really train for it, but I did all I could to get back in time. I was looking forward to it, and hoping to break a couple of records.
"I was getting ready for the first race, walking down the hill, and next thing I know, a golf club's in my face."
Before the McCarthy student had gotten the chance to defend his 200 metre, 400m, and 800m titles from the year prior, Johnson was hit in the jaw by a golf club. It was swung by a student who had attended the dress-up carnival as a golfer.
The club sliced open his chin and dislodged three teeth, which resulted in a four-hour emergency room wait, another two hours spent in the dentist's chair, and one more stint on the sidelines with concussion.
But rather than bemoan his ill fortune, the incident gave Johnson a new outlook on life.
"If the golf club had hit me in the eye, I could have been in a lot of trouble," he said.
"You have to look at all perspectives. I'm a lot more grateful for everything now."
After all of his injury woes, the teenager has played just eight games this year out of a potential 22.
But he will not miss this weekend's fixture, in which Northies take on South Armidale United in the reserve grade preliminary final.
With a win over the same team this year, Johnson said Companions should go in as favourites. But their form in the last two weeks has raised some doubts.
"On paper, I'm quite confident," he said.
"But our performances recently [have been hit-and-miss]. Our loss against Tamworth FC [in the final round], we were in a position where we thought we won, and got a bit complacent."
A potential grand final berth would be the perfect way for Johnson to sign off from a nightmarish season, particularly as he prepares to begin the next chapter of his life.
The Year 12 student was granted early acceptance to Newcastle University, where next year he will begin studying a Bachelor of Information Technology.
The real reason for his desire to relocate there, however, is to continue pursuing soccer.
The youngster has previously played with Maitland's under 14s and under 16s teams, and hopes to do the same in the NPL next season.
"I've been sending out my expressions of interest to a few NPL teams," Johnson said.
"If not, I'll try to play the league below, which is Northern League One. So we'll see how that goes. I want to return to Maitland. It's a fairly long drive from the uni, but it would be like going back home."
