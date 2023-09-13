The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video/Breaking
Business

The Bearded Lion Empire resurrected as Messy Play

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 14 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Joshua Ryan isn't letting the disappointment of his first business venture in Tamworth take away his entrepreneurial dream of success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.