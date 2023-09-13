Joshua Ryan isn't letting the disappointment of his first business venture in Tamworth take away his entrepreneurial dream of success.
Mr Ryan was forced to close down the Bearded Lion Empire only months after opening the uniquely-styled cafe and crystal shop behind F45 on Peel Street in April, due to a change in demand.
"We moved into town [from Nundle] in the hopes of expanding into meditation and yoga," Mr Ryan said.
"But so far, our clientele has been more like mothers' groups and young parents.
"So we have made the decision to go in a totally different direction and move away from the crystals and do Messy Play."
The father of two young boys will open Bearded Lion Empire Messy Play in the Atrium at 345 Peel Street, on Monday, September 18, which will cater to children aged 0 to six years of age.
"Messy Play is just sensory play, so it's anything that is good for any of the senses," Mr Ryan said, adding that there will also be essential oils, chalkboards and jelly.
"The idea behind this is that parents [can bring their children] for some fun, and then all they have to do is clean their kids up and we'll do the rest."
The husband and wife team will have a variety of natural, non-toxic sensory elements for children, including shakers, cornflour and cocoa for textural dirt, nursery rhymes and more, to encourage the development of cognitive skills in growing babies and toddlers.
READ ALSO:
The enterprising family man said the business will maintain the Bearded Lion Empire name, which is a carry-over from an attempted fashion line many years ago.
"I made the mistake of doing the logo too detailed and so it actually didn't work as a clothing brand," Mr Ryan said.
"Then we moved to Tasmania and started doing the markets with the crystals and that's kind of where it went."
The Bearded Lion Empire Messy Play will be open seven days a week from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
Parents will have to supervise their children at all times and one hour sessions will soon be available for as little as $8.
In the year to 2023, there were 406,305 businesses nationwide that started up and 386,392 that closed down, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.