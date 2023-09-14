New stables complex will be 'appreciated for years to come'

The new stables complex at the Bundarra Showground is one that will be appreciated for years to come, according to Bundarra Show Society Secretary Andrea Robinson.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the Bundarra Show Society has a small and active committee, which works hard to keep the Showground looking its best, especially in preparation for each year's show.
"I was thrilled to join committee members and the community during a team penning event [Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10] to officially open the new stables and amenities block," Mr Marshall said.
"The completed stables look fabulous and have received a big thumbs up from users already.
"Full credit to President David King and the show society - they have done an outstanding job using the money to deliver these fantastic new facilities visitors and locals.
"One of the most used facilities at the Showground were the old horse stables which served the community for many years - the upgrades have now made them safe and functional for horses and their owners.
"Bundarra Pony Club also uses the ground and facilities and the upgrades will be a welcome relief for all involved."
Ms Robinson said it was wonderful to see the completion of the new stables, which cost $129,076.
READ ALSO:
"This project provides our community with facilities that will continue to be enjoyed for years to come and is a wonderful and much needed upgrade," she said.
"We very much appreciate all of Adam's interest and work in facilitating funding for our project."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.