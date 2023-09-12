Michael Taylor from Kentucky and Ben Poschelk from Glen Innes were among five special Nuffield Drought Resilience Scholarships recipients awarded for 2024, who will undertake research to help develop and support new ideas to manage dry conditions for longer.
The Drought Resilience Scholarship Program has funded the scholarship as part of a $1.6 million, Future Drought Fund (FDF) investment through Nuffiled Australia.
Nuffield Australia awards scholarships each year to primary producers and people in closely associated industries, to foster personal development and build industry capacity.
This year's 25 scholars were announced by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry on September 11 in Perth, and will travel the world in the next 12 months, studying topics as diverse as drought resilience, climate change, drones, genetics, machine harvesting and agricultural policy.
Former Australian farmer of the year, Micheal Taylor, Kentucky, will study solutions to the challenges that hinder the widespread adoption of agroforestry.
Agroforestry is a key component of 'Taylors Run,' the farming business Michael operates with his wife, Milly, and parents, Jon and Vicki.
Mr Taylor has recognised two key challenges that are persistent in preventing the widespread adoption of agroforestr.
These include "Limited access to suitable processing technology and skills for small agroforestry enterprises", and "education and awareness campaigns" which he sees as crucial to promote the benefits of agroforestry such as "drought resilience, mental health, tourism and increased profitability."
Mr Taylor will travel to Scandinavia, France, New Zealand, China, India and North America and says the work will help achieve Meat and Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation's 2030 net zero commitments.
"Agroforestry will be a significant driver to achieving the net zero goals, as well as adding resilience to grazing and cropping enterprises," Mr Taylor said.
Ben Poschelk runs a full-blood Wagyu breeding enterprise in Glen Innes with his wife and sees first hand the growing need for focus with respect to individual and sector-wide resilience in the face of more frequent extreme weather, including drought.
Mr Poschelk will undertake a global analysis of resilience thinking and change in people and communities who have adapted to manage adverse weather conditions.
"Whilst 'drought resilience' as a resilience subset is considered a relatively new area, there is significant investment globally to support learnings around the subject," he said.
Mr Poschelk seeks to collaborate with, and learn from, thought leaders within organisations leading the way in resilience research, including the Stockholm Resilience Centre in Sweden and leaders in countries such as Israel.
"It is my focus to identify ways to help primary producers to better manage adverse weather events and identify avenues to impart those tools and practices into our industries," he said.
The FDF Drought Resilience Scholarship Program will support farmers across 2024 and 2025 and in doing so aims to help the agricultural sector respond to a changing climate.
The scholars will travel overseas to study drought resistance and learn from international leaders in the field.
The FDF's investment will also see all Nuffield Australia scholars supported to increase their knowledge of drought resistance to better prepare themselves and their communities for drying conditions.
First Assistant Secretary of Farm Resistance, Mel Brown, said the scholarships provided farmers with a valuable opportunity to gain an international perspective on drought resilience activities.
"The FDF supports scholars to build drought resilience expertise, adapt innovative technology and practices from overseas, and allows these learning to be shared to advance Australian agriculture," she said.
Each Nuffield scholar receives a $35,000 bursary to invest in travel and research. They will visit, learn from, and collaborate with some of the world's leading agricultural businesses and research institutions.
