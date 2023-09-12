The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Climate

Kentucky and Glen Innes farmers awarded Nuffield scholarships

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated September 13 2023 - 10:40am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Taylor, Kentucky, and Ben Poschelk, Glen Innes, total scholarships awarded across the country with Nuffield expected to offer further opportunities in the next two years.have been awarded Nuffield Scholarships
Michael Taylor, Kentucky, and Ben Poschelk, Glen Innes, total scholarships awarded across the country with Nuffield expected to offer further opportunities in the next two years.have been awarded Nuffield Scholarships

Michael Taylor from Kentucky and Ben Poschelk from Glen Innes were among five special Nuffield Drought Resilience Scholarships recipients awarded for 2024, who will undertake research to help develop and support new ideas to manage dry conditions for longer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.