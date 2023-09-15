5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Set on a sprawling 2664 m2 block, this blue ribbon address is centrally located in the heart of East Tamworth.
On offer is a rare piece of Tamworth's history, originally built in the 1920s with extensions and renovations completed from that date.
Set back off on the high side of the street, the beautiful established gardens make for a tranquil sanctuary.
Stepping inside from front wrap-around verandah, you instantly feel the grandeur and attention to detail with original features from yesteryear.
Soaring high ceilings, bay windows, and French doors are just some of the features that immediately stand out.
A formal dining room with original timber floors will be the perfect place to host family and friends.
The light-filled kitchen is simply stunning and has been updated to fit the character of the home seamlessly.
There are four double-sized bedrooms and a fifth bedroom or study, plus two ensuites, the second with a spa bath. There is also a separate family bathroom.
Ducted zoned reverse cycle air conditioning and four fireplaces throughout provide year-round comfort.
Stepping outdoors a private pool comes complete with diving board and cabana, perfect for the summer afternoons.
A full-sized synthetic grass tennis court with floodlighting sits adjacent to expansive private rear garden sheltered by established shade trees.
Rear access to the yard and an automated four-zone watering system plus tanks makes maintenance and upkeep easy and convenient.
An 8.5kw solar system and double garage with automatic door makes for added convenience.
