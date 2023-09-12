Dozens of disability service providers and community groups will be on display at the Links For Life Disability Expo.
The Tamworth Sports Dome is hosting the event on Thursday, September 14.
The event is for people with disabilities and ongoing medical conditions, their families, carers, support networks and service providers, to find information and advice on early intervention services, carer support, advocacy, accommodation, training and education, employment, post-school options, equipment, adaptive technology and NDIS.
"Last year saw record numbers of stallholders and public attendance on the day, so this year we will be ready for them," said Links for Life Disability Expo Committee President, Kate Drury.
"It's really encouraging to see people travelling from all over the New England to check out and connect with disability service providers, see who is new, what options are available in their area and to see who they click with.
"Outside of this expo, you would never get all of these providers in one place, that is what makes the Links for Life Disability expo so unique, and if you are a person with a disability or carer or support worker, access like this is gold."
As well as the usual exhibitors and itinerary, this year also boasts a new 'quiet hour' to cater for the entire community.
"From 1pm, in the final hour of the event, we will be asking everyone who is at the Tamworth Sports Dome to respect the quiet hour as we cease all announcements, dim the lights and ask everyone respectfully to turn the volume down."
Doors will open at 9:30am.
If you are unable to access regular public transport options Fiona's minibus service is providing free transfers to the Sports Dome, phone 67609084.
