Here's a check of your month's entertainment lineup

What is happening to winter? In hot, bushfire-prone Australia our winters are becoming warner and shorter. Will climate change eventually erase the season, leaving it to exist only in paintings, fairy tales and historical accounts?
The End of Winter is about loss and resilience. It's about the places one can search for cold weather - places that can be reached via public transport and the imagination.
Written by multi-award-winning Australian writer Noëlle Janaczewska, the themes and ideas contained within The End of Winter lean into the most significant issues of our time - the changing climate and loss of the seasons.
Through a series of monologues brought to life by Jane Phegan, these beautifully lyrical and intelligent stories, directed by Kate Gaul, will delight audiences who are fans of informative podcasts, documentary lovers and advocates for action to combat climate change.
Suitable for ages 13+
This wonderful performance is at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 19 September starting at 7:30pm.
The Emmy winning and multi Grammy nominated recording artist has announced her music retrospective 2023.
And.... Toni is officially an Australian citizen!
Join the legendary Toni Childs for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works. Toni will be performing hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith in the first hour of her show then the second hour will be an introduction to Toni's new music, from two very special albums Its All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
Toni is a celebrated singer/songwriter known for her powerful voice, inspiring independent spirit and crafted storytelling. With fans in over 50 countries around the world, Toni has produced a list of international hits.
Relive your best musical memories with Toni Childs' greatest hits live in concert or be part of the once in a life time VIP experience. At the Capitol Theatre Friday 22 September at 7:30pm.
Presented by The Conn in association with Musica Viva Australia.
Bandaluzia Flamenco presents a spectacular new show that showcases contemporary flamenco dance and music whilst displaying the essential characteristics of the flamenco tradition.
Bandaluzia will mix elements of other genres into their performance, whether being the rich harmonies of Jazz, the exotic melodies of the Orient or the infectious rhythms of South America. Performed well flamenco can be transcending moment for all.
The Town Hall will be set in cabaret mode with a dance floor, this will be an experience that ignites the senses with the grace of Flamenco. The Pig & Tinder Box will be providing a bar and pre ordered grazing boxes.
Join us at the Town Hall with your flamenco dancing shoes - Saturday 23 September 7:30pm.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
