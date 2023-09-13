The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

The End of Winer | Toni Childs | Bandaluzia Flamenco set to entertain

By Theatre Talk
September 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Here's a check of your month's entertainment lineup
Here's a check of your month's entertainment lineup

The End of Winter

What is happening to winter? In hot, bushfire-prone Australia our winters are becoming warner and shorter. Will climate change eventually erase the season, leaving it to exist only in paintings, fairy tales and historical accounts?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.