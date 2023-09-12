The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Inland waterways 'high risk': National Drowning Report

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
September 13 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Inland waterways are high risk for drowning deaths in Australia, and alcohol and isolation are contributing to the statistics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.