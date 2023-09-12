Inland waterways are high risk for drowning deaths in Australia, and alcohol and isolation are contributing to the statistics.
This is according to the National Drowning Report 2023, which shows there were 281 drowning deaths in Australian waterways over the past year and inland waterways accounted for 27 per cent of them.
The report, compiled by Royal Life Saving Australia in partnership with Surf Life Saving, shows drowning deaths in inland waterways from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 were six per cent higher than the national average of the last 10 years, with 103 deaths.,
Craig Roberts, general manager - drowning prevention and education for Royal Lifesaving NSW, said inland waterways are classed as "high risk".
"Individuals who are living in regional locations are twice more likely to drown than those of their counterparts in metropolitan areas," Mr Roberts said.
"Through our research, the inland waterways in particular in regional NSW are at high risk, especially some of the remote locations throughout NSW, but also the tyranny of distances in which individuals travel and the emergency services have to travel if an incident does occur as well.
"There are a number of drowning deaths in that sort of space where people are recreating [in the water], under the influence of alcohol, which is unfortunately too many people."
Mr Roberts said around 33 per cent of people who drowned in inland rivers and creeks during the year had alcohol in their system as a contributing factor, "and often in those cases, an individual is heavily intoxicated".
Weirs and obstacles like trees are also risks in inland waterways.
"Certainly the things you can see, currents, tides, in and around the water, and often branches out of the river play a significant factor, but it's often the things you can't see in our inland waterways, which are of most significance," Mr Roberts said.
"Some of our underwater hazards such as snags in the underwater that have moved from upstream down to where the swimming or recreating location is, certainly cold water plays a significant factor in many regional areas as well ... and then you have the changing conditions, which may affect the river bank itself."
He said one of the "most significant factors" coming out of the report was the ageing demographic for drowning, particular men aged over 45 years.
"We are increasingly seeing this as the number one issue for drowning in this country, in particular, in regional NSW," Mr Roberts said.
He said in older age groups, inadvertent falls into the water was the most significant factor.
There were fewer drowning deaths in backyard pools, particularly in the 0-4 age group, which Mr Roberts said was due to increased awareness and backyard pool and fencing legislation.
Sunday was officially the worst day for drownings, with most deaths occurring in December and January. New South Wales recorded the most unintentional drowning deaths (107), a 13 per cent increase in unintentional fatal drowning from the 10-year average.
"An early start to summer and prolonged hot weather increases use of coastal and inland waterways and swimming pools, which will place greater pressure on lifeguards and surf lifesavers," the report concludes.
"We urge everyone to keep water safety front of mind as you enjoy time in, on and around the water this summer."
The full report is available here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.