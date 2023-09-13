New England local Trina Redgwell breeds Welsh Cob horses and will have her prized gelding named Tanlee Ronan entered in the horse-drawn carriage competition in Gunnedah.
"Showing is like the epitome of elegance, beauty and refinement," Ms Redgwell said.
"But there's a lot of time and effort that goes into presenting correctly for this level."
Ms Redgwell has spent countless hours preparing Tanlee Ronan so the pair can compete in the Tamworth Regional Show Driving Championships on Saturday, September 16, and the Cones Driving Spectacular on Sunday, September 17.
"I also work full time and I have children and other commitments," Ms Redgwell said.
"So it's kind of hard to find the time to do it all as much as I'd like to because it is a big job."
Ms Redgwell will be among about 25 entrants zig-zagging around the cones for the speed and agility event on Sunday, or showing off their best trots, temperaments and clean lines in the Saturday event.
READ ALSO:
Tamworth Regional Horse Drawn Club president Elizabeth O'Brien helped organise the event, and said day one is all about performance, cleanliness and overall appearance.
"If they're driving a 1930s vehicle, they need to be dressed in the appropriate gear that one would have worn back in 1932," Ms O'Brien said.
Whereas, the Cones Driving Spectacular will showcase the agility of the various breeds of carriage, sulky and viceroy-driving horses and ponies as they race around the arena.
"They weave around cones, or witches hats, with a tennis ball on the top," Ms O'Brien said.
"And if they knock the ball off, it's a penalty point and time off for that."
Entry is free for spectators and the gates open at 8.30am for an all-day show.
Grand prizes will be presented to the drivers and their equine entrants after about 2pm each day, however times are not exact due to the nature of the competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.