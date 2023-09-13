The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video/Breaking
What's on

About 25 horses will enter the Show Driving Comp in Gunnedah

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New England local Trina Redgwell breeds Welsh Cob horses and will have her prized gelding named Tanlee Ronan entered in the horse-drawn carriage competition in Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.