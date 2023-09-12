The Northern Daily Leader
Financial support and counselling on offer to beekeepers impacted by Varroa mite

By Newsroom
September 12 2023 - 10:30am
Rural Aid has restarted its support of commercial beekeepers, amid mounting concern over the continued spread of varroa mite.

