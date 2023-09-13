It was one of the most harrowing experiences of Steph Lennon's young life, and something she hopes never to have to go through again.
On February 11, 2017 Lennon was in Newcastle playing in a rugby tournament.
Her dad, Rob, was with her and they were afterwards heading down to Sydney to watch Guns N' Roses, which was her and her brothers, George and Angus', birthday present to him.
After scoring a try, she glanced over at him. But instead of being greeted by his proud face, he was on the phone and she watched him pick up his bag.
"He just went straight up to the coach and said we've gotta go," the Gunnedah winger recalled ahead of Saturday's Central North women's 10s grand final.
He had just received a phone call that a bushfire had started near the family's property, "Gundooee", east of Leadville.
The fire, which would come to be known as the Sir Ivan fire, would burn more than 55,000 hectares including part of the Lennon's farm.
Fighting alongside local RFS members they managed to save the house, some of the sheds and cattle yards - their organic Wagyu herd were moved to safety by some neighbours as they made their way back from Newcastle - but 65 kilometres of fencing was destroyed along with other infrastructure and farmland, and Steph's beloved horses perished in the blaze.
"So scary" and something she "would never wish on anyone", the ferocity of the fire is still evident years on. Some of the trees along the ridge as you drive between Coolah and Leadville still haven't grown back.
She doesn't know if she'll see them recovered in her lifetime.
In the midst of Year 12 at the time, for her HSC major work she drew a series of artworks depicting 'the impact of, and rejuvenation', of the fire.
Titled "Once in a Lifetime", it went on to be selected into ArtExpress.
Talking about her work in a Kinross Wolaroi brochure acknowledging the achievements of their students across 2017, Lennon said she wanted "to express to audiences my personal experience of loss and the stages of recovering from it".
Coming across as quite a bubbly person, she admits she "probably hurt a lot of people" in the early aftermath as she navigated the pain.
Six years on, the now 23-year-old says that she feels like she has "grown up quickly".
"I also feel quite grateful when I go home that we are one of the lucky ones that still have theirs (homes)," she said.
She is also now more inclined to take up opportunities when they come along.
Such as the NSW Rugby development officer for the Central North region role.
It's a big change from working in the store at the local Gunnedah Pursehouse Rural branch, but not a role Lennon is unfamiliar with.
She did some casual work with the Central West development team while she was in Year 12, and later after she returned from a stint in New Zealand.
At the time, she remembers thinking it was something she could, and wouldn't mind, doing.
"Then obviously life got in the way and different things happened," she said.
Starting in the role officially last Monday, she'll be hoping to cap off a big week with a premiership, with the Red Devils taking on Narrabri for the silverware.
It will be Lennon's first grand final with the Red Devils after linking up with them when she moved to town ahead of the 2021 season.
Having played a bit of rugby over the years, naturally upon learning they had a women's side she was quick to join up.
She "hasn't looked back".
Defeating the Blue Boars in the qualifying final to secure the first spot in the decider, Lennon said the Red Devils are just "ready to get it done".
"There was a little bit of doubt leading up to the finals when we lost against Pirates and then Narrabri," she said.
"But after beating Narrabri the weekend before, we all know we can do it and we just want to get that job done."
