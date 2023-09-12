A new tattoo parlour that also sells unique sculptures and exhibits local art works is coming to town.
The owner, Soraya Welin, a single parent, will be running Gypsy Witch Tattoo at 5/68-70 Robert Street when it officially opens in a couple of weeks, likely at the end of September 2023.
"So I have one side for my artworks and just decor for the shop. But on the other side I'm going to offer out space to local artists to exhibit their works," Ms Welin said.
The shop is currently undergoing modern renovations, with turquoise and orange walls and painted black concrete and wooden benches, with Ms Welin saying it will all blend once the furniture is in.
"I've been renovating the shop by myself ... so my dad, my friends, even the kids have come in and helped me," Ms Welin said.
Ms Welin said it has taken her more than a year to get the shop ready, which has included a development approval (DA) that took Tamworth Regional Council about seven months.
"I couldn't get the operator's license without having that DA approved," Ms Welin said. "So it's kind of like I had to do things in order, and that's what has dragged out this whole process."
The gifted tattoo artist moved to Coonabarabran from Wollongong to live with her parents more than a year ago before settling in Tamworth, because she was unable to find a rental in Gunnedah.
"The plan was always to open a tattoo shop, it's just where I could find a rental to start with," Ms Welin said.
Ms Welin worked for a number of years at Adrenalink in Wollongong before it closed down during the pandemic, saying "when COVID hit that threw everything all around the place, everyone was upended".
"It was a bit of a tough time. And that's when I thought I needed a change," Ms Welin said about her move to regional NSW to later open her own tattoo parlour on Robert Street.
"It's a bit of a rough area apparently, from what I was told, but I haven't had any troubles," she said.
"I think, if people start moving back in, there could be quite a nice little community hub here again."
Ms Welin said she enjoys her work, especially when "the piece is meaningful", and that people have a variety of reasons for wanting to get permanently inked.
"I've done a lot of scar cover ups, and it changes them and it means so much for them," Ms Welin said.
"For other people, it's just cool artwork and they think it's great."
Gypsy Witch Tattoo joins four other tattoo shops in Tamworth, including Honey Ink, Wild West Ink, Sabre and Scythe, and Empire Ink.
